Rouhani, Erdogan, and Nasrallah concerned about American democracy!

The unprecedented manifestations of violence against the Capitol building in Washington added fuel to flames of the enemies of democracy around the world, from Russia to China, Iran, Venezuela and Turkey, as their leaders raced to score points against the US, ignoring their own countries’ violations of human rights and liberties.
The “concern” of these leaders affects neither the outgoing president nor the incoming one who takes office on January 20. However, what happened on Wednesday should be a wake-up call for a superpower that, for many people, is still a dream country.
The events in Washington will reverberate for a long time in American politics. Not only will they be Trump's most significant legacy, but will also affect perceptions of the strength of American democracy around the world.
There is a broad consensus that the “invasion” of Congress is a disgrace to America and the final undoing of a president gone astray, but it is only the latest in a series of flaws in the long-standing American electoral tradition.
It is not surprising that Trump's term would end in such violent chaos. The last four years set many new precedents for the White House and for an American president who ran his election campaign on the slogan “Make America Great Again” only to end up humiliating the country and himself. However, what this end has revealed will certainly be worrying to real democracies around the world, while we can expect more false concern from the enemies and opponents of freedom.