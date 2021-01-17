US Secretary Mike Pompeo’s statement on Iran

I was not surprised by the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding Iran and its responsibility for 9/11 as well as the strategic alliance between al-Qaeda and Iranian terrorits; they are two destructive movements that flow from the same source. What I do find surprising is how President George W. Bush, as well as President Obama, ignored Iran's responsibility for this crime, directing their wrath first against Afghanistan and the Taliban and then against Iraq, deliberately turning a blind eye to Iran throughout the last two decades. Not only that, but they support the mullahs who back al-Qaeda and handed Iraq on a silver platter to Iran.
Ignoring terror and missiles and a clear path for the Iranian regime to get a nuclear weapon put America at risk. So we confronted them. #AmericaFirst #BadDealWorseThanNoDeal pic.twitter.com/O2xRCjm224— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2021
It is true that Pompeo's recent statements about Iran will put Biden in a tough position, and at the same time weaken Iran's stance, which has always insisted that terrorism is a Sunni phenomenon, not a Shia one. It has now become clear that the Sunnis who carry out terrorist operations are allies of Iran, and that Iran's relationship with the takfiris among the Sunnis, headed by bin Laden himself, is a close knit and well-established relationship. Al-Qaeda et. al. play a pivotal role in smearing the image of the Sunnis and aligning their terrorist acts with the interest and agenda of the Shias of Iran. Sunni al-Qaeda members fall into two categories: those engaged in a deliberate conspiracy to undermine the reputation of the Sunnis, or those who are fooled and misguided, never thinking for a minute about the outcome of their actions or who is benefiting from their operations. This is the case for most of the extremist political Sunni groups that came out from under the cloak of the Muslim Brotherhood, in particular the Sururist groups.
Osama bin Laden’s son-in-law Suleiman Abu Gheith was al-Qaeda’s spokesman and lived in a camp in Iran until he was forced to flee the country. (Photo courtesy www.aawsat.com)
SHOW MORE
Pompeo also said that al-Qaeda is launching from Iran to carry out terrorist operations around the world, and the US Treasury Department revealed that it has detected an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group operating on the border between Iraq and Iran. The need to fight terrorism has become a given on the global scene, and Pompeo's information is backed by traditional American institutions, not his personal conclusions. Can Biden, after the announcement of these facts, risk repeating Obama’s mistake by submitting to Iran and reviving the Obama-era nuclear deal without including any new conditions?