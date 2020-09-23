Abu Dhabi-based Warehouse421 awards 30 creatives for its ‘Project Revival Fund’

Warehouse421, the Abu Dhabi-based home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has announced that 30 successful applicants who were selected to receive the Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund out of the 144 applications received.

The fund, launched on May 10, to alleviate the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, and provide each of the selected grantees $2000 to continue their projects.

The Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund was open to local and regional emerging and mid-career creatives across multiple disciplines based on topics related to the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region.

Some of the selected grantees include Rawdha Al Ketbi from UAE, Shailesh Ramamurthy from India, and Mariam Souali from Morocco.

The winning applicants underwent various assessments to ensure that the proposed projects fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Shortlisted projects were selected based on regional relevance, budget and project viability, and career impact. A jury comprising cultural experts reviewed the shortlisted candidates to determine the final 30 grantees.



Emirati visual artist Rawdha Al Ketbi will be looking into rotating time and playing around with memories. Through this project she will examine how a multimedia installation serves as a gateway into different dimensions and open up new spaces for the truths of past-presence.

Shailesh Ramamurthy’s practice is grounded on the nature of processes, philosophical thought, art, and rituals as material vocabulary that allows for reimagining everyday objects’ purpose. His process will yield two mechanical sculptures that engage the artist’s research in Sanskrit texts, scriptures, and contemporary interpretations. His work will be part of the Colomboscope Festival 2020 in Sri Lanka.

The Morocco-based painter and researcher Mariam Abouzid Souali will critically reflect on five “canonical” paintings that depict historical large-scale social and natural calamities. Thinking with her drawing and painting practice through the problems of the Western museum canon, and claiming space for a cosmopolitan range of identity expressions.

Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund will cover costs of project execution, including but not limited to library and digital learning resources, transcription and translation services, rental and purchase of equipment, art materials, and other tools that facilitate continuing the project while isolating at home.

Founded in 2015, Warehouse421 is located in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 14:48 - GMT 11:48