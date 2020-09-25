Israeli orchestra Firqat Alnoor plays arrangement of Emirati Hussain al-Jassmi’s song

The Firqat Alnoor ensemble was established in 2013 by Hana Ftaya and comprises of Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, and Druze musicians.
“As a temporary language capable of connecting peoples, beliefs and religions, the orchestra seeks to represent the State of Israel and classical oriental music in Israel and on international stages around the world,” Firqat Alnoor have said in their mission statement.
The group’s effort to rearrange al-Jassmi’s song was retweeted by Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.
“We have all sorts of people in the ensemble. We have haredi Jews like myself, religious and secular Jews, Muslims, Druze and Christians. And they come from Jerusalem, Netivot, a kibbutz on the Lebanese border, all over,” Ariel Cohen, the conductor and musical director of Firqat Alnoor, told the Jerusalem Post in a 2018 interview.