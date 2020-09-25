LIFESTYLE
ART & CULTURE

Israeli orchestra Firqat Alnoor plays arrangement of Emirati Hussain al-Jassmi’s song

The group uploaded a special video clip of their performance on YouTube, showing members of Firqat Alnoor performing al-Jassmi’s Ahibak song. (Photo courtesy: Firqat Alnoor)
Al Arabiya English Friday 25 September 2020
Text size A A A

Israeli orchestra group Firqat Alnoor has paid tribute to the historic Israeli-UAE peace deal by playing an arrangement of a song originally composed by Emirati singer and composer Hussain al-Jassmi.

The group uploaded a special video clip of their performance on YouTube, showing members of Firqat Alnoor performing al-Jassmi’s Ahibak song.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Firqat Alnoor ensemble was established in 2013 by Hana Ftaya and comprises of Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, and Druze musicians.

“As a temporary language capable of connecting peoples, beliefs and religions, the orchestra seeks to represent the State of Israel and classical oriental music in Israel and on international stages around the world,” Firqat Alnoor have said in their mission statement.

Read more:

Watch: Israeli singer performs UAE national anthem following peace deal

‘New era of trade relations’: Dubai, Israel diamond exchanges sign agreement

Open for business: How UAE-Israel peace is driving deals at breakneck speed

The group’s effort to rearrange al-Jassmi’s song was retweeted by Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

“We have all sorts of people in the ensemble. We have haredi Jews like myself, religious and secular Jews, Muslims, Druze and Christians. And they come from Jerusalem, Netivot, a kibbutz on the Lebanese border, all over,” Ariel Cohen, the conductor and musical director of Firqat Alnoor, told the Jerusalem Post in a 2018 interview.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 25 September 2020 KSA 10:13 - GMT 07:13

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top