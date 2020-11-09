Sharjah Intl Book Fair: National Archives launches three UAE history publications

The National Archives has announced the launch of three publications dealing with the UAE history during the 2020 Sharjah International Book Fair, which is running until November 14, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The first of these publications is a diary of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, GWU, highlighting her contributions.



Sheikha Fatima’s, known as Mother of the Emirates, made significant contributions in the social, economic, media, political and sports sectors, and provided support for the achievements of Emirati women in various fields.



The second publication is the Braille edition of Zayed: From Challenges to Union. Recently issued by the National Archives in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, this book offers people with visual challenges important reading to foster sound national upbringing and a sense of patriotism.



The book showcases the efforts made by the founding Leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for the renaissance of the Emirates and the establishment of its union.



The third publication is Glossary of Place and Location Names in the UAE Geography and History. This glossary constitutes a historical geographical dictionary encompassing a myriad of places and geographical locations in the country.



The Glossary includes the names of cities, villages and tribes; geographic features such as mountains, islands and coastal lagoons; and man-made features such mosques, archaeological sites, wells, dams and ports.

The material of the book is drawn from a range of sources: field visits to different regions in the Emirates; books and magazines dealing with the country’s external and internal affairs; newspapers, periodicals and reports; overviews of governmental, historical and geographical sites; other geographical dictionaries of places in the country; and interviews with senior citizens.



The National Archives also provides the public with access to the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive, an important online resource for original documents about the Arabian Gulf. It makes available thousands of documents, hundreds of photographs, and multimedia audio and video recordings on the history and culture of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Arabian Gulf Digital Archive is a resource available free to researchers, academics, educators and the general public.

