Alserkal family reaffirms its commitment to fostering arts and culture

The Alserkal family on Tuesday announced that Alserkal Cultural Foundation, founded by Ahmad Bin Eisa Alserkal in 2007, and Alserkal Arts Foundation, formed by Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal in 2019, will join forces under the umbrella of the Alserkal Arts Foundation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The announcement reaffirms the family’s longstanding commitment to arts and culture in the region and beyond.

In a joint statement, brothers Ahmad and Abdelmonem Alserkal said: “Inspired by our father’s pioneering efforts in cultural patronage, we are strengthening the Alserkal family’s commitment to supporting the arts in the region. With this consolidation, we will welcome the next generation of our family into the heart of our non-profit initiatives. We hope our collective efforts will not only amplify our impact and add to the cultural wealth of the UAE in a meaningful way, they will hopefully inspire young people and act as a catalyst for the further development and growth of the region’s contemporary cultural sectors. Through our mandate, we will continue to support research, artistic production, and scholarship.”

Continuing the Alserkal family’s commitment to patronage of the arts, the internal committee of Alserkal Arts Foundation will grow to include eight younger members of the Alserkal family.

Abdelmonem Alserkal announced the formation of Alserkal Arts Foundation in March 2019, formalizing almost a decade of the Alserkal family’s support for artistic development in the region and beyond.

The Foundation offers opportunities for research, scholarship, and artistic production to cultural practitioners and researchers —either based in Dubai—or whose practice critically investigates themes pertinent to the region's artistic community.

Alserkal Arts Foundation is based in Alserkal Avenue, with an active public program of alternative learning, year-round residencies, and recently awarded its inaugural Research Grants to three multi-disciplinary practitioners.

The Foundation has realized almost 30 artistic interventions through art commissions and exhibition programs globally, including collaborations with Victoria & Albert Museum London (V&A), Hayward Gallery, Atassi Foundation, Samdani Art Foundation, and others.

More recently, the Foundation collaborated with Zamân Books & Curating, The Mosaic Rooms, A.M. Qattan Foundation, and the Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden (MACAAL) on its latest exhibition, New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives, on show in Concrete until November 21, 2020.

The Alserkal Cultural Foundation was founded by Ahmad Alserkal to support emerging artists through its educational outreach program with local cultural and educational institutions.

The Alserkal Cultural Foundation worked with over 149 artists and designers through exhibitions and workshops, set up the Heritage Art Program, focused on broadening knowledge about UAE arts and culture, and completed artwork installation projects across the UAE.

From 2007 to 2020, Alserkal Cultural Foundation thrived at the heart of Dubai’s historic Al Fahidi District where it welcomed over 400,000 visitors; its mandate will continue to live on through Alserkal Arts Foundation.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28