Dubai Design Week kicks off at d3 in major boost to creative sector

Dubai Design Week kicked off on Monday with a diverse program of over 100 events and activities including exhibitions, pop-ups, outdoor installations, and a new retail initiative supporting Dubai’s artisans, creatives, and entrepreneurs.
Urban Commissions 2020 by winners Lujain Alatiq and Reema Almheiri. (Supplied)
The conceptual design exhibition ‘The Shape of Things to Come’ features exploratory work and projects by a diverse group of Middle East based architects and interior designers, spotlighting progressive design thinking emerging from the region.
The MENA Grad Show twill see 50 of the most exciting projects from the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on solutions to improve and transform lives.
Dubai Design Week 2020 will give centre stage to cultural and region-focused showcases shedding light on the local community and its creative scene, including the UAE Designer Exhibition presenting works of 20 locally based creatives and the d3 Architecture Festival 2020 featuring regional projects of 40 RIBA-chartered architectural practices alongside multi-disciplinary exhibitions and initiatives by international organizations, councils and institutions.
An extensive line-up of 25 outdoor installations will be staged throughout Dubai Design District (d3), including; the Abwab 2020 commission ‘Fata Morgana’, the winning concept for Urban Commissions 2020, awarded to Emirati and Saudi architects Reema Almheiri and Lujain Alatiq, will be unveiled at The Dubai Design Week Marketplace.
The technology-led experience ‘Points in Common’ by Montreal-based Studio Iregular, will allow visitors to control and interact with a digital experience onsite together, yet apart.
The Makers’ Programme will offer a range of hands-on activities catering to all ages and levels of experience from leather crafting and embroidery to robotics and laser-cutting, giving participants a chance to explore innovative methods, techniques and an array of materials, from thread to wood.
At Re: Urban Studio, professionals and academics in the field of design will be able to participate in masterclasses aimed to elevate practical and vocational skills of SMEs, self-employed and aspiring creatives.
The weekend program will offer activities for all the family and children of all skill levels from the ages of five and above can get creative with clay and join the potter’s wheel experience, learn the power of natural plant dyes and traditional weaving techniques, build their own architectural tower with Oli Oli, hone their photography skills with Gulf Photo Plus on a design walk or try out Ghaf seed planting.
All the activities will be conducted by independent designers, creatives and small businesses in the UAE and will adhere to strict COVID regulations, sanitisation and social distancing protocols.
Virtual programs
Outdoor installation at Dubai Design District by Iman Ibrahim titled 'Deterministic Path'. (Supplied)
SHOW MORE
Mindful of the challenges faced by the design industry, Downtown Design will offer architects, interior designers and enthusiasts the opportunity to reconnect with the thriving contemporary design scene digitally.
Featuring the latest collections and products from leading international and regional brands, the new Downtown Design Digital Fair will offer inspiration and insight to navigate the new design landscape.
The Dubai Design Week’s talks programme also goes digital this year, hosting experts demonstrating leadership in their field to discuss subjects shedding light on the alternative emerging structures and solutions that creatives can adopt to navigate new realities that are reshaping societies, economies and communities globally.
The d3 Architecture Festival Talks will run across the full week focusing on topics that play a key role in the industry today.
Downtown Design’s virtual talks program ‘The Forum’ will feature leading international and regional architects and designers including acclaimed designer Aline Asmar d’Amman, design journalist and opinion-maker Max Fraser, French product designer Sacha Walckhoff and leading Indian architect Nuru Karim amongst others, as they spotlight the new value system that has evolved as a response to the pandemic.