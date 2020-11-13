TV executive Elisabeth Murdoch donates $4 mln to promote racial diversity in UK arts

Television executive Elisabeth Murdoch will donate 3 million pounds ($4 million) to promote racial diversity in the British visual arts as part of a $100million endowment the daughter of Rupert Murdoch is giving to the sector.

The grant, to be made through her arts-supporting Freelands Foundation, follows a similar sized donation made earlier this year to support artists and organizations through COVID-19.

Murdoch, who traditionally adopted a lower profile than her brothers Lachlan and James and held back from the family race to succeed their father, launched the foundation in 2015 to direct funds, particularly outside London.



The founder of two successful independent TV production companies said the creative sector, Britain’s fastest growing industry, would decay over time if it did not embrace input from women, ethnic minorities and those from poorer backgrounds.



“Access to a creative education and to a cultural arts-rich life ... has an impact on future social mobility, on mental health and we know that culture and the arts lifts horizons,” Murdoch told Reuters in an interview.

