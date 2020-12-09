MBC Academy launches initiative to discover writers in Saudi Arabia, Arab world

MBC Academy on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Fikraty,’ an initiative aimed at “discovering and fostering writing talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab world,” according to a statement by the company.

MBC Academy is the educational and training arm of MBC Group, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s largest media company.

‘Fikraty’ – which translates to “my idea” – is a talent program that encourages aspiring writers from across the region to “bring ideas to life through the written word,” according to the statement.

The release added that top submissions from ‘Fikraty’ will be turned into MBC Group television productions, in collaboration with Shahid VIP, the media network’s online streaming service.

“The launch of ‘Fikraty’ is born out of our ethos of supporting new talent from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab world and beyond, as well as searching and presenting unique content, particularly in the field of TV drama,” said Jana Yamani, Executive Director of MBC Academy & Talents.

“It’s immensely important for us to discover and nurture promising talent from the Arab world,” she added.

MBC Group Director of TV, Ali Jaber, said that by expanding the company’s team of writers and creatives, the group will be “able to introduce a host of diverse and interesting stories to our line-up, whilst tapping into a new generation of writing talent in the region who have a fresh outlook on life.”

“We aim to attract the most promising new Arab talent from around the world, harness their capabilities, and equip them with the appropriate skills to become shining elements in our industry,” Jaber added.

Successful candidates may also see their ideas transformed to productions and will have a chance to receive part of a fund dedicated to these new productions.

According to MBC Group CEO Marc Antoine d’Halluin, the $250,000 fund was contributed by MBC Group Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim.

“This fund will be invested in the best projects submitted to the initiative by these young creative producers,” d’Halluin said.

Those who wish to apply can send their ideas via www.mbc.net/fikraty.

