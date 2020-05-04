Saudi Arabia says unlicensed ‘Kingdom Island’ project is not part of Vision 2030

The “Kingdom Island” project in Saudi Arabia is unlicensed and should not be using the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, according to a statement from the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) citing an official source.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is a far-reaching economic reform plan that aims to transform the Kingdom in preparation for a post-hydrocarbon world, including through the development of megaprojects such as the new entertainment capital Qiddiya or the much discussed megacity of Neom.

According to the latest report by the SPA, it appears that another project in the Kingdom has been trying to use the recognized brand of Vision 2030 to promote itself – despite being unlicensed and not actually a part of the Vision 2030 framework.

“The so-called Kingdom’s Island is unlicensed, violates the observed systems in the country and has nothing to do with the projects of Saudi Vision 2030,” the Saudi news agency SPA reported, quoting an official source.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the “Kingdom Island” project, and Google searches on Monday produced no website or results linked to the project other than it being unlicensed.

According to media, the project included a string of hotels and entertainment facilities similar to Disneyland, which were set to be established in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Al-Khobar.

Legal action

The future of the project is now in doubt after the announcement from SPA that it had used the Vision 2030 logo inappropriately and will therefore face legal action.

“The promotion of the project using the slogan Vision 2030 was done without a license or prior permission from the relevant authority, and accordingly, legal measures will be taken,” it said.

“Projects linked to Saudi Vision 2030 are studied and approved according to rules endorsed by the Council of Economic Affairs and Development and announced through the Saudi news agency and the website of Saudi Vision 2030,” the source added.

