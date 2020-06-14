Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dead by suicide: Reports

The Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, according to Indian media and social media reports citing Mumbai police.

Rajput was a leading Indian actor with a popular fan base, known for his roles in Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, Sacred Ties, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

He was 34 years old.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020



Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless."

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020



“I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

The Hindu Times linked Rajput's death to his final Instagram post on June 3.

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...” he wrote.

Mumbai, India’s financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan former cricket captain Shahid Afridi says he has COVID-19

With AP.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39