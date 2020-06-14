Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dead by suicide: Reports

The Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, according to Indian media and social media reports citing Mumbai police.
Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless."
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
“I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.
I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020
Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽