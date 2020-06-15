Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to host 12-hour online MDL Beast Freqways music festival

Saudi Arabia will host the second ever MDLBeast dance music festival online due to the coronavirus pandemic, announcers said on Monday.
Welcome aboard MDLBEAST #Freqways ✈️🎶— مدل بيست | MDLBeast (@MDLBeast) June 14, 2020
A 12 hour virtual experience taking place on our website on Saturday, June 20th ⚡️ We will have some of the biggest names in EDM such as @steveaoki, @afrojack, @BennyBenassi, @Claptone_ and many more!
👉 https://t.co/YO3I6fBkzt pic.twitter.com/5y8QaWmsW6
Unfasten your seatbelts 💺🎶— مدل بيست | MDLBeast (@MDLBeast) June 12, 2020
شوي و نطير 🎶💺 pic.twitter.com/UhAywmqS5M
