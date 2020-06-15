Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to host 12-hour online MDL Beast Freqways music festival

Saudi Arabia will host the second ever MDLBeast dance music festival online due to the coronavirus pandemic, announcers said on Monday.

The electronic dance event was first held in Riyadh, December 2019, and hosted 400,000 ravers over three days as part of the Kingdom’s expansion of its entertainment and culture sectors in line with the Vision 2030 reform program.

This year, with authorities continuing to warn against the spread of COVID-19 via human-to-human contact, it will return as a 12-hour virtual edition next week.

MDLBeast Freqways, as the festival has been named, will take place from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saudi Arabian time on June 20.

The lineup features international DJs including Laidback Luke, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, Maceo Plex, and Claptone.

“The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music,” said Ahmad Alammary, chief creative officer, in a statement.

