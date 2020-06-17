Pakistani actor, TV host Tariq Aziz dies at age 84 in Lahore, fan tributes pour in

Pakistani actor and television host Tariq Aziz has died at the age of 84 in Lahore after he was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, according to media reports.



Aziz reportedly started his career at Radio Pakistan then became the first male announcer on Pakistan Television (PTV), Newsweek Pakistan reported.



The late “legend” – as described by his fans on Twitter – was also a prominent actor on both television and on stage.



He was most known for his role as a game show host of Neelam Ghar, Newsweek Pakistan reported. The show, which lasted for over 35 years, was later renamed the Tariq Aziz Show in 1997.



Fan tributes started pouring in on social media once the news of Aziz’s death spread causing #TariqAziz to trend on Twitter.



“Just heard about #TariqAziz,” Rehan Ulhaq wrote on Twitter. “He was a huge part of our lives, especially those who grew up when we only had PTV in [Pakistan].”

Just heard about #TariqAziz. He was a huge part of our lives, especially those who grew up when we only had PTV in Pak. I remember the entire family used to gather in front of the TV to watch his show. “Dekhti ankhon aur suntay kanon” will forever be etched in our memory. #RIP pic.twitter.com/tafaLCb3Kw — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 17, 2020



Ulhaq added that he remembers his entire family used to gather to watch the late actor’s show.



Another Twitter user, Sanam Jung, said she’s “extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary #TariqAziz sahib.”



Extremely saddened to hear about demise of legendary #TariqAziz sahib. pic.twitter.com/8Xb4oD2g7T — Sanam Jung (@SanamJungPK) June 17, 2020

