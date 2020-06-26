Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the suicide death of 16-year-old Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar, who died at her home on June 25, local media reported on Friday.

“Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 p.m. on June 25,” Delhi Police said, according to an India Today report. “She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy.”

Delhi Police are looking into her phone for clues but have not yet been able to unlock it and will “seek help” from the teenager’s family in order to check her call records, according to the report.

Investigators have not recovered a suicide note but have revealed that Kakkar was depressed over the past four days, the news outlet reported. Police plan to question her close friends as well as school authorities to find clues related to the death.

According to the report, the TikTok star had been home throughout the coronavirus lockdown and her school has been closed.

Kakkar’s manager Arjun Sarin confirmed her death on Thursday, adding that the TikTok star had “sounded normal” the night before.

“This must be due to something personal...workwise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. My company Fame Experts and me manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent,” Sarin is quoted by India Today as saying.

Kakkar, who has over 1 million TikTok followers, had shared her last social media video on Thursday.



