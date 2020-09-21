British-French actor and ‘Bond’ villain Michael Lonsdale dies at 89

Michael Lonsdale, the British-French actor with a far-ranging film and theater career but most widely recognized as the villain opposite James Bond in “Moonraker,” died on Monday aged 89, his agent told AFP.
"We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker. He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time” – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. pic.twitter.com/oMepLcSP0d— James Bond (@007) September 21, 2020
In this file photo taken on May 18, 2010 in Cannes shows French actor Michael Lonsdale posing during the photocall of “Des Hommes et des Dieux” (Of God and Men) presented in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40