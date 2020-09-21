Israel, UAE film agencies announce agreement on TV production

Film agencies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement Monday to collaborate on television production, the latest development to follow a US-brokered deal between the countries to normalize relations.
The Abu Dhabi Film Commission, an Emirati government agency, said it reached an understanding with the Israeli Film Fund and a Jerusalem film school seeking to strengthen commercial ties through training programs for film and television co-production and joint film festivals.
As part of the agreement, Emirati students will be flown to Jerusalem to study at Israel’s Sam Spiegel Film and Television School.
The film agencies hailed the agreement as a way to deepen “cultural understanding” between the countries.
The United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain, signed historic agreements to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel at a White House ceremony last week.
The UAE’s move to take long-covert economic ties with Israel public has already generated a dizzying series of commitments to cooperate in numerous fields.
Read more:
Footprints dating back over 120,000 years found in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk
For insulting Erdogan, over 3,800 sentenced to prison in Turkey in 2019: Report
Trump is a target of Iran for ‘life’ for Soleimani killing: Supreme leader Rep.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30