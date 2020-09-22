Saudi Arabia reduces number of National Day concert attendees: Rotana

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have reduced the number of attendees expected to attend the 90th National Day concerts as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, Rotana Music said on Tuesday.

“After reviewing the health precautions and out of our concern for the safety of our audience, it was decided to reduce the number of attendees for the celebrations of the 90th National Day. Wishing everyone is safe,” an announcement published on Rotana Music’s official Twitter page read.

Rotana Music is an audio and visual record label that also manages events and has many of its artists, including Amr Diab, participating in this year’s celebrations.

Refunds will be issued for those who have purchased tickets, according to the announcement.

It was announced last week that a string of concerts will take place in Saudi Arabia during the month of September in celebration of the Kingdom’s 90th National Day, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki al-Sheikh announced.

