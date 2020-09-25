Top Bollywood actor Deepika, others, receive summons in widening Indian drug probe

Some of Bollywood’s biggest actors are being questioned in a widening drug probe by federal agencies that has sent shockwaves through India’s beleaguered film industry and dominated prime time news headlines.
Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie “Raabta” in Ahmadabad, India, on May 30, 2017. (AP)
Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the federal police agency is now investigating if there was any foul play.
Earlier this month, the NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had been dating Rajput at the time of his death, for being “active in a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies”, according to a copy of her bail order.
Chakraborty and her brother Showik are currently in jail in Mumbai.
A journalist films as an carrying the body of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput leaves from the building he lived in Mumbai, India, on June 14, 2020. (AP)