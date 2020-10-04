Cineworld to shut UK theaters after James Bond film delay: Reports

Britain’s largest cinema chain, Cineworld, will close all its UK venues after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in theaters’ schedules, UK media reported Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported that Cineworld’s 128 theaters in the UK and Ireland will shut indefinitely in the coming weeks, putting up to 5,500 people out of work.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The newspaper and other outlets reported that Cineworld plans to write to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden saying cinema has become “unviable” because studios are postponing blockbuster releases because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff said they had not been informed or consulted.

“If these reports are true, then the first people Cineworld should be informing are their staff who will suffer as a result – not the Sunday newspapers,” said Philippa Childs, head of the entertainment workers’ union BECTU.

British movie theaters began to reopen in July, but Childs said “the stark reality is that without new releases it is unlikely that footfall will increase to a level that makes opening financially viable.”

Read more:

Lebanese man says he’s harvested the Middle East’s biggest pumpkin at 341 kg

Armenian Yazidis join fight against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh

Coronavirus: About 3.3 mln people could die by 2021 if restrictions ease, says study

Producers said last week that the 25th James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” due to open in November, is being delayed until April 2021 because of the effect of the pandemic on theatrical business.

Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks. Universal has delayed “Candyman” to next year, and the Walt Disney Co. has postponed a handful of major movies to 2021, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 17:42 - GMT 14:42