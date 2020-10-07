MBC signs entertainment partnership with Facebook MENA

MBC Group signed an exclusive entertainment partnership with Facebook MENA on Wednesday to develop video content for Facebook Watch, providing viewers with access to over 20,000 videos, the group said in a press release.

MBC Group is the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The videos feature some of the most popular shows from across the region, which will be shared on MBC’s Facebook pages including MBC1, MBC2, MBC4, and others.

The content will feature previews, behind-the-scenes snippets, and other exclusive clips, the press release said.

MBC Group currently runs 144 active pages on Facebook, reaching over 280 million viewers.

In February of this year, MBC Group signed an agreement to establish a new headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The new headquarters will form a part of Riyadh’s Media City project, a planned business hub designed to host the cultural, media and technology sectors.

MBC Group aims to begin conducting business from the new location within five years, the company said in a statement.

