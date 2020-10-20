Academy-award winning actor Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film “The Big Lebowski”, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening.



Bridges, 70, said he is starting treatment for the condition and that the “prognosis is good.”



The actor is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the award in 2010 for his role as a country musician in “Crazy Heart.”



A veteran of the industry and from a prominent Hollywood family, Bridges is known for his laid-back personality and has acted in critically acclaimed movies such as “Starman”, “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”, “The Fisher King,” and the Coen brothers’ remake of “True Grit”. He has also appeared in

commercially successful films like the first instalment of the Marvel franchise “Iron Man.”



The actor thanked his well-wishers and promised to keep everyone posted on his recovery.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 14:17 - GMT 11:17