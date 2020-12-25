Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold, more than 10 years after pop star’s death

Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.
US popstar Michael Jackson performs during his HIStory World Tour concert in Vienna, on July 2, 1997. (Reuters)
Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property in Los Olivos, about 120 miles (193 km) north of Los Angeles, in 1988 for $19.5 million. After financial troubles, in 2008 he handed over the title to Colony Capital LLC, which held a loan on the property.
Neverland, a name taken from the “Peter Pan” tale of a boy who refused to grew up, became Jackson’s favorite retreat and famously featured a zoo, a railway and theme park rides.
It also was where he entertained children, one of whom brought molestation charges against the singer that resulted in a 2005 trial and Jackson’s acquittal on all charges.
Jackson vowed never to return to Neverland after the trial.
Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House, a private members club that attracts people in the entertainment and media industries and which has properties in New York, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.