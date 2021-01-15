‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho to head Venice film festival jury

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, whose “Parasite” movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture last year, was named Friday as jury president of the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“I’m ready to admire and applaud all the great films selected by the festival. I’m filled with genuine hope and excitement,” Bong said in a statement issued by festival organizers.

Read more: Sharjah Art Foundation invites applications for 2021 Short Film production grant

Festival director Alberto Barbera said Bong would be the first South Korean jury president, and saluted him as “one of the most authentic and original voices in worldwide cinema.”

“Parasite,” a dark comedy about the gap between rich and poor, made history as the first non-English-language movie to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

It also picked up three other statuettes at the Academy Awards for Best Director, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay.

The Venice Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the world, rivalling with Cannes and Berlin, and the oldest. Its 78th edition is scheduled for September 1-11, 2021.

Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 18:23 - GMT 15:23