Saudi Arabian label ‘Mayan’ featured in NY Fashion Week generates Twitter buzz

Saudi Arabian designer Lulu al-Muhanna said she was “honored” when the Saudi Minister of Culture retweeted a post about her clothing label, “Mayan”, which was featured in the 2020 New York Fashion Week.

Al-Muhanna founded “Mayan” in 2018 and was inspired by “rich cultures of the world and colors made by nature,” she told Al Arabiya English.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, recently retweeted al-Muhanna discussing her participation in New York Fashion Week.

موفقة يا لولو 👍 https://t.co/1ey0Db4PI1 — بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) October 27, 2020

“Good luck, Lulu,” the minister said in his tweet. Her post had since garnered hundreds of retweets and over 700 likes.

Born and raised in the Saudi capital Riyadh, al-Muhanna is a mother of two who holds a diploma in visual arts and photography from Australia’s Box Hill Institute.

Al-Muhanna described the clothes she makes as “comfortable, elegant shapes, accessorized lightly to that special touch,” adding that they reflect current trends in fashion.

“It was a big deal for me to showcase my collection in such an esteemed event. I was nervous due to the risk of exposing myself to the world,” she said, on being featured in New York Fashion Week this year, adding that it was her first participation in an event with a global audience.

“The show has made a significant impact on me and my young brand. I still receive emails and offers of commendation from fashion magazines and sites.”

“Everything was amazing,” she added.

