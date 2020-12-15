Catwalk on a sand dune’s crest - Saint Laurent takes distancing in its stride

There were no spectators, no influencers, no fashionistas, at Saint Laurent’s presentation of its 2021 Women’s Summer collection, only drone footage of models walking on the crest of a tall sand dune in the middle of a honey-colored desert.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News page online or via the app.

Every year, France’s top fashion houses compete to find the most spectacular locations in Paris to host their women’s wear shows, but with catwalks closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, brands now try to outdo each other with spectacular locations for their online-only shows.

« I wish you were here »



Women’s Summer 21 By Anthony Vaccarello



Video by Nathalie Canguilhem

Soundtrack by Sebastian

A selection of jewelry featured in the collection are designed by Claude Lalanne



See more on https://t.co/JLgMXnZQj0

#YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent pic.twitter.com/VLJEMSha5y — SAINT LAURENT (@YSL) December 15, 2020

Already in the first wave of the pandemic in April, Saint Laurent, owned by the Kering conglomerate, broke away from the usual twice-yearly calendar of women’s catwalk shows in Paris.

It revealed its latest collection on Tuesday, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, with a 10-minute Vaccarello fashion film called “I wish you were here.”

Models, some of them struggling to walk in the sand with high heels, showed off sensuous evening wear, others boardroom-ready conservative pantsuits.

The models also donned tight-fitting ribbed skirts under black leather jackets, figure-hugging black dresses with a top-to-bottom zipper, sheer halter dresses and gold-and-black brocade jackets.

Saint Laurent



« I wish you were here »



Women’s Summer 21 By Anthony Vaccarello.

An invitation for escapism.

A desert, its soft and infinite landscape.

The collection is dedicated to the freedom of movement.#YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent https://t.co/JMgJAMk1hg — SAINT LAURENT (@YSL) December 15, 2020

The looks were interspersed with some flowing dresses with floral motives. Many models sported YSL-branded mini beltbags to match.

As night fell over the desert - Saint Laurent declined to reveal the location, only saying it was “a desert in the north” - models walked along a ridge of fire burning on the dune’s crest, the flames reflected in the evening sparkle, gold embroidery and Claude Lalanne-designed jewelry.

Saint Laurent said the film was “an invitation for escapism,” without specifying from what. From COVID-19, presumably, and from the year 2020.

Read more:

Saudi Arabian label ‘Mayan’ featured in NY Fashion Week generates Twitter buzz

Coronavirus: India holds digital fashion week amid COVID-19 pandemic

High-end French fashion labels to make coronavirus face masks

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 22:39 - GMT 19:39