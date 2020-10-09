Guinness World Records confirms al-Ahsa Oasis largest in the world

Saudi Arabia’s al-Ahsa Oasis has entered the Guinness World Records as the largest self-contained oasis in the world.

“Located in south-eastern Saudi Arabia, there are more than 2.5 million palm trees in the oasis, which is fed from a huge underground aquifer, which allows agriculture all year round in a region that is otherwise sand desert,” the reference book known for keeping world records said on its website.

“The oasis is named after the al-Ahsa region in which it lies, and occupies around 85.4 square kilometers (32.9 square miles) irrigated by the flow of more than 280 artesian springs,” the website’s description of the record added.

The al-Ahsa Oasis has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site under the Cultural Heritage category.

The Saudi city of al-Ahsa was previously included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of handicrafts and folk arts in 2015, while the city was also known as the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2019.

