Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ program for foreigners with jobs abroa

Dubai is now offering individuals and families interested in living in the UAE the opportunity to do so, while remaining employed abroad.

The new Dubai Virtual Working Program offers overseas professionals a visa that is valid for one year and requires a straightforward application process.

Those eligible will gain access to all required services, including telecoms, banking, utilities, and schooling options for their families. Applicants will also benefit from Dubai’s zero-income tax for individuals.

#Dubai’s new virtual working programme invites overseas professionals to make the city their new remote office. You’ll never need a virtual background again. Register: https://t.co/wnciJsPGLQ #WhyWorkAnywhereElse pic.twitter.com/Hp4NSbBdPk — Visit Dubai (@visitdubai) October 21, 2020

How to apply:

Interested applicants can submit the required documents by email to “workvirtual@dubaitourism.ae.”

The required documents include a passport with a minimum of 6 months validity and health insurance with UAE coverage.

Applicants are also required to provide proof of employment from a current employer with a one-year contract validity and a minimum salary of $5,000 per month.

Candidates must submit pay stubs from recent months and a bank statement that covers the last three months.

As for company owners, they must submit proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 and the last three months’ bank statements.

More details on the program can be found here.

