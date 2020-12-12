Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority begins new 'Arabian Winter' seasonal campaign

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority has announced the launch of the Saudi ‘Arabian Winter’ season designed to attract visitors to more than 17 destinations across the Kingdom.

The campaign will run from 10 December 2020 until the end of March 2021.

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) said the campaign will provide more than 300 packages and experiences, offered by over 200 private sector establishments.

Saudi nationals and non-Saudi residents traveling as families, in groups or as individuals, as well as GCC nationals will have the opportunity to utilize these offers to help them explore and discover the Kingdom's geographical and climate diversity.

“The Saudi winter season is an extension of the concerted efforts of the entire Saudi tourism ecosystem, including its partners in the government and private sector, to provide an enjoyable, exciting and optimal tourist experience,” said Ahmed al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism.

“Visitors will enjoy the Kingdom's climate diversity and pleasant weather during this time, the various tourist activities, as well as the charming nature and environmental diversity of deserts, dunes, plains, valleys, beaches and heights,” al-Khateeb added.

