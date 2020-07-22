Outcry continues as abducted Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan returns home

A prominent Pakistani journalist has been freed and was back home Wednesday, a day after armed agents intercepted his car, grabbed and whisked him away in broad daylight. The abduction drew an immediate outcry from almost all opposition parties in Pakistan, human rights activists and the journalist's colleagues.
I am back home safe & sound. God has been kind to me & my family. I am grateful to friends, national & int. journalist community, political parties, social media & rights activists, lawyers bodies, the judiciary for their quick response which made it possible.— Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 22, 2020
Exclusive CCTV footage of how senior journalist @Matiullahjan919 was abducted with impunity from G 6, heart of #Islamabad in broad day light.#BringBackMatiullah #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/UGFRDL0IKB— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) July 21, 2020
Glad to know that #MatiullahJan is back. But with clear video record of abduction it shouldn’t be difficult to arrest the kidnapers and bring the masterminds to book. It’s important for the recovery of thousands of others and establishing rule of law. Hope IHC issues directions.— Afrasiab Khattak (@a_siab) July 22, 2020
Jan said he would make a formal statement in court when he gets to defend himself in connection with a contempt case initiated by the Supreme Court over one of his recent tweets criticizing the judiciary.
Thank you very much everybody for raising voice for @Matiullahjan919 and running trend of #BringBackMatiullah. Because of collective pressure of journalists/anchors/civil society and rights bodies #matiullahjan is back and safe Alhamdulillah 😇— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) July 21, 2020
Before coming to power, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to put a stop to enforced disappearances by intelligence agencies, even promising to resign if he could not end such practices.