Facebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil in coming months

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.



The social media giant’s news service currently pays US publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations.



Facebook, which has 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize “trustworthy” news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.



Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 19:56 - GMT 16:56