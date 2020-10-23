White House denies claim hacker accessed Trump’s Twitter with ‘maga2020’ password

The White House has denied claims made by a Dutch ‘ethical hacker’ accessed US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account by guessing a “maga2020” password.

Victor Gevers, a security expert, told Dutch daily morning newspaper de Volkskrant on Thursday that during his fifth attempt, he tried a “maga2020” – short for Trump’s presidential campaign slogan of Make America Great Again’ – and found that he gained access.

“The Dutchman alerted Trump and American government services to the security leak. After a few days, he was contacted by the American Secret Service in the Netherlands. This agency is also responsible for the security of the American President and took the report seriously, as evidenced by correspondence seen by de Volkskrant. Meanwhile Trump’s account has been made more secure,” de Volkskrant said in its report, adding that it had verified Gevers’ claims by looking at screenshots he had taken from inside the account.

On Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere dismissed the claim to Forbes Magazine.

“This is absolutely not true but we don’t comment on security procedures around the President’s social media accounts,” Deere told Forbes Magazine.

Twitter also spoke to Forbes, denying the claim saying that it had seen no evidence.

“[Twitter] proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government,” a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes.

