Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after suspension due to Biden report

Twitter said on Friday it had changed its policy and lifted a freeze it placed on the account of the New York Post after the newspaper published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said. On Oct. 14, Twitter had said the stories violated its hacked materials policy.
Read more: Over 1,000 Muslim leaders around the world adopt anti-Semitism definition via council
“We will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now tweet again,” Twitter said.
Earlier this week, Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of selective censorship against conservatives.
“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report?” Senator Ted Cruz asked Dorsey during the hearing.
The New York Post tweeted a picture featuring Twitter’s bird logo flying out of a cage, with the caption “Twitter backs down, finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban.”
Read more: How might a potential Biden win change US policy on Turkey?
News Corp, which owns the New York Post, said Twitter’s decision had a negative commercial impact on the newspaper but that its decision today is an important moment for freedom of the press.
“The arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season,” News Corp said.
Read more:
Beheading in Nice church the latest in France’s recent history of attacks
Coronavirus: What do waning COVID-19 antibodies tell us about immunity and vaccines?
Clashes at Lebanon’s capital Beirut as people protest French cartoons of the Prophet
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 31 October 2020 KSA 08:24 - GMT 05:24