MEDIA
DIGITAL

YouTube fixes glitch that caused worldwide outage

Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters Thursday 12 November 2020
Text size A A A

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.


“We're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Read more:

Turkey fines global social media firms for failing to adhere to local scrutiny

Twitter offers more details on action plan for US presidential election

Better-than-expected digital subscription growth powers New York Times profit beat

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 07:58 - GMT 04:58

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top