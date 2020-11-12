YouTube fixes glitch that caused worldwide outage

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.
...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
“We're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet without explaining what had caused the outage.
Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.
