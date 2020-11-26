Pumpkin pie, turkey recipes, ‘Black Friday’ top Google searches ahead of Thanksgiving

“Pumpkin pie recipe,” “turkey recipe” and “Black Friday” were three of the most searched terms in the US on Wednesday, one day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Google Trends.

“Pumpkin pie” ranked third with over 500,000 searches, while “turkey recipe,” the main dish served during the holiday, came in sixth with more than 200,000 searches.

“Apple pie recipe” and “pecan pie” also made the top 20 list.



In addition to food, many Americans look forward to the day after Thanksgiving when all retailers release their “Black Friday” deals, the biggest sales of the year to kick off the Christmas and holiday shopping season.

“Walmart PS5” was the second most searched term as the Playstation 5 is sold out everywhere, but global retailer Walmart announced on its US website a restock for Black Friday.



People shop at Macy's department store during Black Friday shopping, Friday Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP)



Traditionally, shoppers line up for hours ahead of stores opening in order to get their hands on items such as the PS5 and other normally expensive electronics at reduced prices. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year many stores including Walmart changed their approach and either offered online discounts or split “Black Friday’ across several days to reduce crowding.

Despite calls from officials urging people to avoid gatherings and travel as COVID-19 cases in the US hit record highs this week, the country’s busiest travel season has kicked off and dinners and gatherings are still planned to go ahead.



Travelers at Newark International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday in Newark, New Jersey. (Reuters)



The US has so far confirmed nearly 13 million cases and 262,222 deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins tally as of November 26.

