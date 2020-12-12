Reporters Without Borders condemns Iran’s execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) voiced “outrage” at Iran’s execution of prominent journalist Ruhollah Zam on Saturday.
#Iran: AmadNews editor #Rohollah_Zam was executed this 12/12. RSF is outraged at this new crime of Iranian justice and sees @ali_khamenei as the mastermind of this execution. RSF had warned @mbachelet and @JavaidRehman about his possible execution since the 23rd of October pic.twitter.com/sRGZRFxe95— RSF (@RSF_inter) December 12, 2020
Another despicable execution in #Iran, punishing Rohollah Zam for exercising his right to freely express himself. Abolish the death penalty, in Iran and around the world. https://t.co/8qRLLInwZc— Sam Zarifi (@SZarifi) December 12, 2020
SHOW MORE
I’m deeply shocked & saddened that Islamic Republic executed Iranian dissident journalist #RuhollahZam, who was a source of anti regime news, especially during #IranProtests. Zam was lured to Iraq from Paris & kidnapped by the IRGC. This could happen to all of us.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 12, 2020
IRI=ISIS