Twitter CEO says Trump ban was ‘right decision’ 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a philosophical Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, although he warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.
I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.— jack (@jack) January 14, 2021
Last Update: Thursday, 14 January 2021 KSA 07:31 - GMT 04:31