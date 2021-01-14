Twitter CEO says Trump ban was ‘right decision’ 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a philosophical Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, although he warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

When Twitter called out Trump’s incitement to violence, Dorsey said the company faced an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” with respect to public safety.

“I believe this was the right decision for Twitter,” Dorsey wrote.

I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.