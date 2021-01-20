US President Joe Biden tweets for first time using Trump’s old account

US President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday for the first time since he was inaugurated, but there was a noticeable difference between his @POTUS account and the one used by his predecessor, Donald Trump.
There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021
Twitter announces the new handle for the US President. (Screengrab)
Former US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Screengrab)
