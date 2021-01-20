MEDIA
DIGITAL

US President Joe Biden tweets for first time using Trump’s old account

President Joe Biden's Twitter account. (Screengrab)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 20 January 2021
Text size A A A

US President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday for the first time since he was inaugurated, but there was a noticeable difference between his @POTUS account and the one used by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Twitter reset the account to zero followers and chose not to carry over the more than 33 million users that were following account with Trump.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Biden team was reportedly disappointed with the move, but hours after Biden was sworn in, his followers quickly grew to more than 1.5 million.

In his first tweet since becoming the 46th president, Biden tweeted that he would get straight to the Oval Office at the White House to deliver “immediate relief for American families.”

Twitter announces the new handle for the US President. (Screengrab)

Twitter announces the new handle for the US President. (Screengrab)

Trump was suspended from Twitter following the riots he incited on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol. His account remains suspended.

Former US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Screengrab)

Former US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Screengrab)

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 20 January 2021 KSA 21:20 - GMT 18:20

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top