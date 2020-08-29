Belarusian authorities withdraw accreditation of several foreign journalists

Belarusian authorities on Saturday withdrew the accreditation of several foreign media journalists, including AFP, ahead of the latest demonstration challenging the results of the presidential election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is facing unprecedented protests since the disputed August 9 election in which he claimed a landslide victory with 80 percent of the vote.

The opposition has rejected the results as manipulated, and has organized two major demonstrations this month and called for a large-scale protest on Sunday.

Government spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the decision to revoke the media accreditations was taken on the recommendation of the country’s counter-terrorism unit.

He did not specify how many journalists were affected by the measure, but foreign media including the BBC and Radio Liberty reported the withdrawal of accreditation of several of their journalists.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed two BBC journalists working for its Russian service in Minsk had their press accreditation withdrawn with immediate effect.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this stifling of independent journalism. We call upon the Belarusian authorities to revoke this decision and allow our journalists to continue doing their jobs,” the BBC said.

Belarus opposition supporters make Victory signs during their rally to protest against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk on August 27, 2020. (AFP)

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has fled to neighboring Lithuania, an EU nation, after claiming she beat the 65-year-old Lukashenko at the polls and calling for the protests.

She called news about the withdrawn media accreditations extremely worrying.

“If true, it is another sign that this regime is morally bankrupt and the only way it will attempt to cling onto power is by fear and intimidation,” she said in a statement.

“This tactic will not work. Belarusian people are not afraid any more. We will win. The darkest hour is always before the dawn.”

The US embassy in Minsk also condemned the actions against journalists.

“We stand with the Belarusian people in their aspirations for a democratic, prosperous future and support their call for the government of Belarus to carry out democratic reforms and respect human rights,” it said.

The results of the presidential election have been rejected by the European Union, which is preparing sanctions against high-ranking Belarusian officials and has urged Lukashenko to set up a dialogue with the opposition.

Lukashenko, for his part, has refused to make any concessions and has denounced a Western plot to bring him down.

The demonstrations have sparked a violent police crackdown condemned by rights groups and Western leaders.

At least three people have died and hundreds have been wounded in the violence while nearly 7,000 have been arrested.

Several journalists working in Belarus have been briefly detained since the election.

