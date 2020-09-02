US elections: Moderators for Trump-Biden debates announced, dates set

The moderators of the upcoming debates between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, were announced Wednesday by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate, scheduled for September 29, in Cleveland, Ohio.

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will head the second debate, in Miami, Florida, on October 15. A week later, the final debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Walker on October 22, in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for the vice-presidential debate, USA Today’s Susan Page will be the moderator when Vice President Mike Pence takes on Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently recommended Biden refrain from participating in any debates with Trump. However, Biden quickly played down doubts that he would not take part and said he was ready to challenge the incumbent Trump.

“I’m looking forward to debating the president and I’m going to lay out as clearly as I can my vision for the county,” Biden said

There was no immediate comment from the Trump campaign.

Trump’s team has tried to pressure the commission to move up the debates, citing increased use of early and absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

