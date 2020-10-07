Rihanna apologizes to Muslim community after use of Hadith as music in video

Popstar Rihanna apologized Tuesday to the Muslim community for a recent lingerie video that included a line from Prophet Mohammed’s Hadith as music, drawing strong backlash and criticism for the lack of proper research of the words used.

The lyrics of the music video included an Arabic phrase from the Prophet's Hadith talking about the day of judgement.

Rihanna thanked the Muslim community for pointing out “a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” in a post on her Instagram account.

She apologized for “this honest, yet careless mistake,” and admitted to hurting the Muslim community in the video. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

In the runway portion of a lingerie show that aired last weekend, the song “Doom” was played with a line from Prophet Mohammed’s Hadith that could be heard in the background as models danced across the floor.

Producer Coucou Chloe took “full responsibility” for not researching the words correctly. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms,” she tweeted. Chloe said that she was not aware that the text was from “an Islamic Hadith.”

