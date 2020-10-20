US elections: Rapper 50 Cent says Trump doesn't like Black people, but endorses him

Rapper-turned-actor 50 Cent announced Monday that he would vote for Donald Trump in November as the incumbent faces off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent, posted on his Instagram, under a photo of the top tax rates by state under a Biden tax plan.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added.

The former rapper whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III joins Ice Cube and Kanye West as prominent Black celebrities in the US who have also supported Trump, who has been accused of racism by his opponents.

Ice Cube has been criticized for his backing of Trump and the president’s plan for the Black community. Although Ice Cube said he does not endorse Trump, he has backed him.

Several high-profile athletes, including basketball star LeBron James, have been vocal about the need to vote for Biden on Nov. 3. The National Basketball Association (NBA) promised players during the last part of the season this year, in the predominantly Black league, that they would do more to help raise awareness over systemic racism in the US.

Trump has often butted heads with athletes who speak out on political issues. Athletes across the globe have been kneeling prior to games to speak out on racism.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 02:21 - GMT 23:21