Saudi media group SRMG announces launch of Asharq News TV channel

Asharq News, a media organization owned by the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) in partnership with Bloomberg, officially launched its news channel in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday.

“With an exclusive partnership with Bloomberg, the world’s business and financial information news leader, Asharq News taps into a global network of more than 2,700 experienced analysts, experts and correspondents,” according to Asharq News’ official website.

Asharq News is headquartered in Riyadh, with offices in Dubai, UAE, and Washington, DC.

The Dubai Media Office said the opening of Asharq News, which it described as a “major new regional broadcast channel” further reinforces Dubai’s status as “the Capital of Arab Media for 2020,” in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We are pleased that Asharq News is conducting its first live broadcast from Dubai out of its studios in DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre). Dubai will continue to provide a productive platform for Arab and international media outlets to develop,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

For her part, the CEO of SRMG, Joumana al-Rashed, said SRMG and Bloomberg will combine “the best that can be offered to the Arab public from their journalistic experiences.”

“SRMG has in-depth knowledge about the region’s markets, and Bloomberg is known for its accurate and data-supported coverage, and we are confident that through this partnership we will set new standards in news for the Arab public,” al-Rashed added.

