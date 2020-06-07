Coronavirus: Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus reopen Dubai football academies

Several major football teams have reopened their football academies in Dubai, according to Dubai Sports Council (DSC), following a period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Manchester City Football Schools, Barca Academy and Juventus Academy Dubai have already resumed training players in the 12-18 age group in accordance with the safety and preventive regulations approved by the Government of Dubai, as well as the guidelines issued by Dubai Sports Council,” said DSC in a statement on Sunday.

The emirate of Dubai has begun to reopen sports facilities that were shut during the lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Children train at an unspecified Dubai football academy. (Dubai Sports Council)

Real Madrid, Arsenal, others still closed

However, some restrictions remain in place, including a ban on children below 12 and adults above the age of 60 from playing sport at facilities.

Manchester City, Barcelona, and Juventus have made the decision to reopen for children above 12, but Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Roma are waiting for restrictions on under-12s to be lifted, said DSC.

The football academies provide training and coaching for aspiring footballers.

