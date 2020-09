UAE Team Emirates won the Tour de France with star rider Tadej Pogacar, the youngest champion of the world’s biggest bike race since World War II, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The 22-year-old’s win came after three weeks and 3,385 kilometers of racing across France along with other members of the UAE Team Emirates.

“It’s unbelievable - really crazy… Even if I didn’t win – if I was second or even last – it wouldn’t matter, it would be still nice to be here. But this is just the top of the top. I cannot describe this feeling with words,” the rider said.

Following his win, a picture of Pogacar was displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – the world’s tallest building – to celebrate the achievement.

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 11:05 - GMT 08:05