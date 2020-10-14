Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from his role as the chief selector of Pakistan but will continue to serve in the capacity of head coach, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.
Former captain Misbah took over the dual selector-coach role in September 2019. He was appointed coach on a three-year contract after Pakistan, under Mickey Arthur, failed to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Misbah, 46, said he has felt “tremendous pressure” in conducting both roles.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on,” Misbah said.
“I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process.”
Misbah’s decision may have also been influenced by PCB’s new code of ethics ratified in July, which aims to remove issues arising from conflict of interest.
Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah, winning seven and losing nine in 19 matches played across all formats.
The PCB said Misbah will pick the squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe and the away series against New Zealand before handing over the reins to a new chief selector, who takes over from December 1.
“Pakistan has three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next 24 months,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.
“He (Misbah) has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side.”
Misbah to quit Pakistan’s chief selector role, will serve as head coach
Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from his role as the chief selector of Pakistan but will continue to serve in the capacity of head coach, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 15536 Views Saudi Arabia ranks third in Ipsos global happiness survey of 27 countries
- 3134 Views Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including ‘Mini’ and ‘Pro’ versions
- 3116 Views Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses global energy markets with Putin
- 2185 Views Red Cross Spokesperson Eteri Musayelyan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
- 1437 Views Lebanon is doomed if its best people keep fleeing the country
- 1244 Views Lebanon, Israel begin landmark maritime border talks, says UN source
- 16188 Views Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency in Madrid after surge in cases
- 15591 Views Coronavirus: COVID-19 can stay for 28 days on banknotes, touchscreens, research shows
- 13006 Views Coronavirus: Dubai residents can get COVID-19 PCR test at malls, appointment required
- 11993 Views Turkey’s Erdogan confirms presence of Turkish troops in Qatar: Report
- 10086 Views I have failed: Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships
- 9922 Views Coronavirus: US President Trump says catching COVID-19 was a ‘blessing from God’