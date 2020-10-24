Egypt’s Al Ahly through to African Champions League final

Egyptian giants Al Ahly claimed a place in the final of Africa's top club competition for a record-extending 13th time as they beat Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-1 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Friday for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Already 2-0 up from last weekend’s first leg in Casablanca, Ahly went further in front after seven minutes through Marwan Mohsen, although the goal was only confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hussein El-Shahat added the second in the 26th minute at the end of a super individual effort in which he turned defenders twice before placing the ball into the net.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim netted the third when he headed home a corner on the hour mark.

Zouhair El Moutaraji bagged a consolation for the visitors nine minutes from the end.

Ahly, who have won the Champions League a record eight times, must wait until next weekend to find out who they play in the final on Nov. 6.

The second leg of the semi-final between Zamalek of Egypt and Raja Casablanca was scheduled for Saturday but postponed by eight days because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the Raja camp.

Zamalek, who will now host the return in Cairo on Nov. 1, lead 1-0 from the first leg in Morocco.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 02:15 - GMT 23:15