Arsenal’s Ozil backs free school meals campaign to end child food poverty

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has shown his support for Marcus Rashford’s campaign to end child food poverty by providing 1,400 free lunchtime meals for the rest of the week to schools in London.
@BarnetLeague X @MesutOzil1088 X @ChefsGerman 😍 Providing 1,400 meals to 12 schools in Barnet and surrounding areas 👏 pic.twitter.com/rhORpgGjOF— Barnet Sunday Football League (@BarnetLeague) October 27, 2020
“We are very grateful to Mesut Ozil and Stefan Peppert for getting involved with our initiative, and the volunteers on the project who have worked tirelessly throughout,” a BSFL representative told talkSPORT.
“We have raised over 3,000 pounds ($3,909) so far, with 1,400 meals per day prepared and delivered to schools.”
Ozil is currently out of favor with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and has been left out of the club’s Premier League and Europa League squads.