Man City boss Guardiola agrees new two-year deal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club,” City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said in a statement.
The new contact will run until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55