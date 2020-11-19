SPORTS

Man City boss Guardiola agrees new two-year deal

Pep Guardiola during a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2018. (File photo:Reuters)
Reuters Thursday 19 November 2020
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club,” City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said in a statement.

The new contact will run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

