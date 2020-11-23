African football president Ahmad banned for five years by FIFA

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world football's governing body.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.



FIFA said in a statement the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds.



FIFA had “sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years,” it said.



It also fined him 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000).



Ahmad declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Read more:

Man City boss Guardiola agrees new two-year deal

Delhi half-marathon set to go ahead despite pollution, COVID-19 concerns

Athletes’ Village must be safest place in Tokyo, IOC official says

Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19