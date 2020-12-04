Three Saudi sisters among kingdom’s first batch of female football referees

Sisters Lulwa, Reem and Sarah al-Dosari are set to become one of the first Saudi Arabian female football referees after training to take on the roles as part of the Kingdom’s first-ever women's football league.

Saudi Arabia's first women's football league officially kicked off last month after initially being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, sporting authorities have been able to graduate the first batch of female football referees made up of 38 women hailing from Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province.

“We began with the first workshop to train the first batch of Saudi female referees. We knew this was historic and trained them as part of the football academy under the Saudi Football league. They’ll officially graduate and become referees in the coming days, maximum by next week,” Abdulsalam al-Dosari, a veteran coach and former referee, told Al Arabiya’s “In the Goal Post” sports program.

Lulwa, Reem and Sarah al-Dosari have had a long history of loving the sport of football and decided to take on their historic roles together.

“I decided to join my sisters Reem and Sarah. Myself I’m training to become a line referee and Reem is training to become an assistant referee. So far, I’ve had the honor of already refereeing a match in the inaugural Saudi Women’s Football league during a match here in Dammam,” Lulwa told Al Arabiya.

The historic Saudi Women’s Football league will see 24 teams across Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam competing for a championship cup and a $133,000 cash prize.

Earlier in 2018, Saudi Arabian women were finally allowed to watch football matches in stadiums in the Kingdom.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 01:27 - GMT 22:27